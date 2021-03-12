US Markets
AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday.

