AMC theaters to start reopening in Los Angeles on Monday

LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment AMC.N, the world's largest cinema operator, will start reopening its Los Angeles locations starting with two theaters on Monday, the company said in a statement on Friday.

