AMC surges as 'meme stocks' start week on a strong note

June 1 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N surged on Tuesday, making the movie theater chain the biggest gainer among a group of "meme stocks" that have drawn retail traders' attention on online message boards in recent weeks.

AMC's stock was up 8.8% before the bell at $28.43 on Tuesday, building on a solid showing last week, during which it more than doubled.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed shares of security software provider BlackBerry BB.N, were up 7.9% premarket at $10.86, while video game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N was trading 3.2% higher.

AMC and GameStop have been the most bought stocks on brokerage Robinhood's retail trader-focused app, as well as on that of UK-based Freetrade, according to recent data.

On trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, nearly 96% of messages related to AMC featured positive sentiment toward the stock on Tuesday.

AMC and GameStop have both seen their stocks soar more than 10 times this year, propelled by heavy interest from retail traders. During that time, BlackBerry has jumped more than half in value.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

