AMC Stock Soars on Bullish Holiday Quarter Outlook

Shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment AMC soared almost 16% on Tuesday before closing up 5% after announcing bullish preliminary results for its upcoming fourth quarter report. AMC now expects revenue to hit $1.172 billion, which is better than the $1.09 billion analysts were forecasting. This revenue figure would also trounce the year-ago number of $162.5 million.

Net loss is expected to range from $194.8M and $114.8M, and AMC also said that cash and cash equivalents came to $1.6 billion. Chairman Adam Aron said in a statement that “2021 improved significantly as the year progressed, and we finished the year with the strongest quarter in two years.”

The box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home likely helped fuel AMC’s strong fourth quarter. The latest Marvel movie has grossed over $1.7B worldwide so far.

AMC has traded volatilely since the meme stock craziness of early 2021. Shares are up about 27% over the past one-year period, and the company holds a market cap of $8.7 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.