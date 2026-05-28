Is AMC Stock a Buy After Its CEO Purchased 250,000 Shares?

Key Points

CEO Adam Aron acquired 250,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $345,000 on May 19, 2026.

This purchase increased his Class A holdings by 11.43%, bringing total direct ownership to 2,437,020 shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved only directly-owned Class A common stock, with no indirect entities or derivative instruments reported.

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Adam M. Aron, Chairman, CEO and President of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), reported an open-market purchase of 250,000 shares at a weighted average price of $1.38 per share on May 19, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 250,000 Transaction value ~$345,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,437,020 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.36 million

Transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($1.38).

Key questions

What is the scale of this purchase relative to Adam Aron's existing direct holdings?

This transaction increased Aron's direct Class A common stock position by 11.43%, raising his total direct holdings to 2,437,020 shares as of May 19, 2026.

This transaction increased Aron's direct Class A common stock position by 11.43%, raising his total direct holdings to 2,437,020 shares as of May 19, 2026. Did this transaction involve any indirect holdings, trusts, or derivative securities?

No, the entire transaction was executed through direct ownership; there were no indirect entities or derivative securities involved.

No, the entire transaction was executed through direct ownership; there were no indirect entities or derivative securities involved. How does this purchase compare to Aron's historical trading activity?

In the recent period, this is the only open-market purchase reported, representing a departure from prior administrative transactions that did not alter net holdings.

In the recent period, this is the only open-market purchase reported, representing a departure from prior administrative transactions that did not alter net holdings. What is the current value of Aron's direct holdings after this transaction?

Based on the May 19, 2026 market close of $1.36 per share, Aron's direct Class A position is valued at approximately $3.31 million, with 2,437,020 shares directly held.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.03 billion Net income (TTM) ($547.40 million) 1-year price change (53.40%)

* 1-year price change calculated using May 19, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

AMC operates a global network of movie theaters.

It generates revenue primarily through its theatrical exhibition business, as well as related concessions.

The company targets moviegoers in the United States and Europe, serving consumers seeking in-person entertainment experiences.

AMC Entertainment is a leading theatrical exhibition company with a significant presence in the United States and Europe. The company leverages its extensive theatre network and premium offerings to attract a broad customer base. AMC Entertainment's scale and focus on enhancing the moviegoing experience provide a competitive edge in the entertainment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 19 purchase of AMC Entertainment shares by the company’s CEO Adam Aron suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the stock. The timing is key since it coincided with the May release of AMC’s first quarter earnings.

AMC’s business is showing new life as Q1 sales reached $1 billion, up from the prior year’s $862.5 million. Along with the revenue growth, its Q1 adjusted EBITDA hit $38.3 million compared to negative $57.7 million in 2025, representing the best result since before the COVID pandemic shut down its theaters around the world.

AMC’s Q1 performance was strong, and it announced record attendance over the Memorial Day weekend. The company is also experimenting with live concert showings in its theaters this summer. This confluence of events combined with Adam Aron’s stock purchase indicate he is optimistic about AMC’s future prospects.

Shares are down substantially from the 52-week high of $3.60 achieved in 2025, making now a good time to buy, as Aron has done. However, although AMC is famous as a meme stock, the only reason to invest is if you believe the company’s efforts to build up its business are headed in the right direction. Despite the solid Q1 results, the prudent approach is to see how AMC performs over subsequent quarters.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.