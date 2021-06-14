AMC Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying About the Meme Stock Today as Shares Surge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock continues to rally as investors on Reddit stand behind the meme stock.

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

AMC has been gaining for a couple of weeks now as retail traders continue to short-squeeze the stock. This squeeze has been last for some time and there’s no clear end in view. Even so, Redditors don’t seem to be tiring of going after shorts.

Let’s take a look at what traders are saying about the meme stock’s movement over on Reddit today.

What Reddit is Saying About AMC Stock Today

“$AMC isn’t even close to done. Plus $AMC’s price was artificially driven down, while it looks like $NOK’s hasn’t been much above the current level in at least five years.” — Roguefem-76

“Sure I’m dumb enough to throw in AMC after a 15% gain already. Screw it APE NATION — Let’s go!” — DarkGuardianRLSH

“There are thousands of investors. A lot just buy 100-500 shares and swing trade. Those trading desks take advantages of these gains to prop up other stocks, and push them higher. AMC will barely see a dip, but whatever dip you DO SEE – that money is going somewhere else. Even if its just 1M shares. That’s a ton of money.” — ramentortilla

“All those who said CLOV was the move and AMC was done…who’s laughing now? Got downvoted into oblivion for saying CLOV was a distraction.” — DatWolf07

“Anyone remember last week when bagholders said over and over AMC was dead? Where did they go?” — DirtyCamaro

AMC stock was up 17.6% as of Monday morning and is up 2,794.5% since the start of the year.

Investors that are looking for meme stock news for today can keep reading!

AMC is far from the only stock or asset that traders have an interest in. Today’s news also includes what has Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) on the rise, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) becoming a new meme stock, and Elon Musk Tweeting about Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). Check out all of that news at the links below!

More Meme Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post AMC Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying About the Meme Stock Today as Shares Surge appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.