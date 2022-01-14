AMC Stock: What Investors Are Saying About AMC Entertainment as Shares Dip Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock isn’t doing so hot on Friday following news of the movie theater chain’s CEO Adam Aron selling $7 million worth of shares.

The company’s CEO has hampered investor confidence in AMC stock. It also kicked off a trend on Twitter (NYSE:AMC) of investors posting about their positions in the company alongside the “#AMCNOTLEAVING” hashtag.

For those somehow unaware, AMC stock caught meme status last year along with GameStop (NYSE:GME) and several other companies. These stocks drew in investors looking to squeeze out shorts while driving the price higher.

Let’s dive into what’s being said in that hashtag below!

AMC Stock Twitter Talk

$AMC 🔥AMC Is #2 Most Discussed Stock On Twitter Right Now🔥#AMCNotLeaving #MOASS #AMC pic.twitter.com/PEhd1MO6WI

— Kat Stryker (@KatStryker111) January 13, 2022

HOLD ON TO YOUR DIAMOND BALLZ N TATA'S….

….IT'S 5 FOR A BUCK DAY!!!#AMCNOTLEAVING

— Desiree (@Desireezizi) January 14, 2022

We’re chilling right? Fridays are for jammies and not sweating the ticker cause #CHOKEonTHAT #AMCNOTLEAVING #jammies pic.twitter.com/f8a4JKWyRr

— Jen (@JenatPie) January 14, 2022

AMC might fall 6% today from its current price but buy more and hold it’s not our first clown show watching these circus clown short the stocks. They still have to cover #AMCNOTLEAVING #amcshortsqueeze

— kingmartin (@kingmartain) January 14, 2022

They can’t wear us down. We are already a bunch of overworked, wore out, tired, stressed and numb due to just everyday life! So yeah! #AMCNOTLEAVING #AMC

— eliza_dillon (@pumpkinpatch_00) January 14, 2022

So how exactly is today’s news affecting AMC stock? For one thing, we’re seeing a decent amount of trading as of this writing. There are currently some 38 million shares of the stock traded as of Friday afternoon. That’s a good bit of movement, even if it’s still below the stock’s daily average trading volume of about $42.6 million shares.

Traders considering taking a position in AMC stock on today’s dip are free to do so. However, they’ll first want to do their due diligence on the company. While prices are down today and may recover soon, there’s no denying that meme stocks can be incredibly volatile. Keep that in mind when considering any AMC trades today.

AMC stock is down 4.4% as of Friday afternoon and is down 25.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

