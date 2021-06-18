AMC Stock: Should You Buy AMC Entertainment? What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) continues to be a hot topic among investors with its meme stock status.

For those unaware, AMC stock has been singled out by Reddit as its favorite to hold. This has seen the price of the stock rising over the last few weeks as traders pile in squeeze short traders out of the stock.

That may have some investors wondering if they should buy into AMC stock. Let’s take a look at what InvestorPlace’s own experts have to say on the matter.

AMC Stock: What the Bulls Are Saying

“So, theoretically, could AMC drop back to the single digits by December? Sure, anything is possible. But is it likely? Unless there is accounting fraud, a new mega-wave of the pandemic, or some sort of other completely unforeseen fiasco, AMC stock is likely to stay at or above $15 moving forward.” — Ian Bezek

So don’t believe all the pundits who think you must sell AMC stock before it implodes. There is a logical basis to believe that it could even go higher from here. However, most investors will wait for a chance to get in at a bargain price. I suspect there will be opportunities to buy below $45 and even $40 in the next month as some investors take profits.” — Mark R. Hake

AMC Stock: What the Bears Are Saying

“The retail trading frenzy saved AMC stock from potential bankruptcy and continues to push it into relevancy. From a fundamental standpoint, AMC is as bad as it gets, with an incredibly bleak outlook. Therefore, it remains a purely short-term speculative play for retail traders to generate profits from its next major swing. Its short ratio is at a lofty 22%, suggesting that the next wild swing in its price could be around the corner.” — Muslim Farooque

“AMC stock faces tremendous selling pressure if buyers start to doubt their bullish bet. Management is not on the shareholder’s side, either. This will enrich executives, raise AMC’s cash levels, but will leave shareholders with investment losses.” — Chris Lau

AMC stock was up 2% as of Friday morning and is up 2,982% since the start of the year.

