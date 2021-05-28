AMC Stock: I am Rooting for the Buyers, But Won't be Joining at this Point

For those of us who understand the mindset, tactics and attitudes of institutional traders, moves like what we are seeing in AMC (AMC) can engender some serious schadenfreude. There is something great about seeing the manipulators out-manipulated, something truly Robin Hood-esque about a squeeze put on by retail traders that transfers money from Wall Street to Main Street, even if you yourself are not making money on the move. That may make it tempting to get involved, to be a part of sticking it to the man.

However, that is a temptation that you should resist right now if you aren’t already long on the stock. And if you are long, you might want to consider taking a profit.

Again, I cannot help but root for those who are doing this, so I don’t want to advise getting out, but that support only lasts as long as the game they are playing doesn’t hurt me or others who trade and invest in their own accounts. If you were to buy in at this point or hang on too long, getting hurt would be the most likely outcome for a couple of reasons.

First, this is not the same kind of squeeze as we saw in this stock and GameStop (GME) back in January. At that time, the short positions held by banks and funds in those stocks were so massive that they were a problem waiting to happen. One could even say it was even immoral. It was an attempt at a self-fulfilling prophecy, betting on bankruptcy to such an extent that it made it more likely, and squeezing those aggressive short positions was both inevitable at some point, and necessary.

There were some short positions going into this jump, but the "short interest ratio," the number of days at average trading volume it would take to cover those short positions, was less than 2 at the last measure. That means that unless some big banks and hedge funds have completely failed to learn from what happened in January and are aggressively selling into this move, there are probably very few shorts left to squeeze at this point.

That doesn’t mean the stock can’t go higher, of course, but it does make maintaining the kind of parabolic gains we’ve seen over the last few days much more difficult.

The second reason I will be watching this one from the sidelines is that for AMC, a move like this in the stock means that all bets are off, and all previous promises are basically moot. They are a company which has been hit by a natural disaster; the response to the pandemic was to shut movie theaters down, and that has left them with a very precarious-looking balance sheet.

Things have improved since the first big jump in the stock in one way, as a couple of big holders of convertible debt took the opportunity to convert to stock and cash out. But AMC raised around $2 billion in additional capital since last fall. The net effect is that the balance sheet shows billions of dollars of debt on the books, with around $800 million in cash and a net cash burn of around $1 billion annually. All of that leads to a current ratio of around 0.6, meaning that there aren't enough liquid assets to cover short-term obligations.

Give that, it would be almost a dereliction of duty if the company’s board weren’t to see this massive jump in the stock as an opportunity to raise some more capital. Last month, they abandoned plans to seek the authorization of another 500 million shares but at that time pointed out that they had 43 million shares available to sell from a 2013 authorization. They may seek another authorization, or sell from existing stock, or sell some more convertible paper, or whatever. However they do it, an increase of supply will dilute existing holdings, and make it a lot harder to keep forcing the price up, especially if prices stay high.

There is nothing wrong with that. The stock market exists to make raising capital easier and that is what happens when a stock price rises. It isn’t all about making money on the moves and if you believe in capitalism, you should support AMC’s board if they take this opportunity.

While January’s events taught us to not underestimate the power of the so-called Reddit traders, it also taught us that massive gains in the likes of AMC and GME will be given back at some point. When that happened back then, AMC dropped around sixty percent in a day. While that may not happen today, circumstances dictate that it will happen at some point, so staying away is the wisest move.

