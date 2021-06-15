AMC short sellers lost $488 mln after Monday's rally - Ortex

By contrast, AMC short-sellers suffered $1.2 billion in mark-to-market losses for the week to May 28, when small-time traders on online discussion groups sent the stock up about 116%, triggering a phenomenon known as a "short squeeze".

AMC shares were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has surged more than 2,500% so far this year.

