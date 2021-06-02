US Markets
AMC

AMC shares set for record open as 'meme stocks' surge

Contributors
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Aaron Saldanha Reuters
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 28% in early deals on Wednesday, extending a rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy.

June 2 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N surged 28% in early deals on Wednesday, extending a rally and setting up to open at a record high a day after the company raised $230 million to cash in on a social media-driven trading frenzy.

The movie-theater operator's stock traded at $41 after soaring more than 1,400% so far this year, leading gains among the group of "meme stocks" that include video game retailer GameStop GME.N and BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO.

The company said on Tuesday it had issued 8.5 million shares to Mudrick Capital Management, bringing its total share sale since December 2020 to about $1.5 billion.

A source later told Reuters that Mudrick had sold off its AMC stake at a profit, believing the stock was overvalued.

Still, message volume related to AMC climbed more than 7% on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, with about 95.8% of messages reflecting a positive sentiment.

At $41, AMC's shares are trading at more than 10 times analysts' median price target of $3.70, according to Refinitiv data.

BlackBerry's U.S.-listed shares BB.N rose about 20% in pre-market trading, bringing their total yearly gains to more than 75%. GameStop was up 4.5%, while Koss Corp KOSS.O jumped 13%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC GME BB KOSS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular