AMC Set To Reopen Theaters Starting July 15

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., the world's largest theatre chain, plans to reopen first set of AMC theatres on July 15 with new Covid-19 safety measures. The company reportedly will open 450 theatres out of its 600 theatres across the United States, in time for major releases including Mulan on July 24 and Tenet on July 31.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron, in an interview with Variety, said that the company will not require people to wear masks so as not to be "drawn into a political controversy."

However, in its website, the theater chain insists that associates wear masks under its new safety rules. The company also asks customers to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, available for purchase if desired. The company also urged to keep social distancing before, during and after the movie.

AMC Theatres had closed all AMC locations in US starting March 17 following the virus outbreak. Last week, the chain announced its plans to reopen almost all of U.S. and U.K. theatres in July.

At the reopening, it will reduce AMC, AMC DINE-IN and AMC CLASSIC auditoriums to 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines.

For its AMC Safe & Clean plan, the company has chosen Clorox as its cleaning partner, and also being advised by Joseph Allen, a faculty member at Harvard School of Public Health.

The company has already reopened certain theatres in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal, and expects to fully open globally in July.

The company, which earlier this month said it had substantial doubt in its ability to continue its business as theaters across the world remain closed, said its net loss for the first-quarter widened to $2.18 billion from last year $130.2 million due to an impairment charge.

AMC saw virtually no revenue for the two weeks of the first quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, AMC operated 996 theatres and 10,973 screens in 15 countries. In the U.S. markets, it operated theatres in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

