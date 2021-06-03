AMC says may sell nearly 12 mln shares

June 3 (Reuters) - Theater chain operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it may sell up to 12 million of its shares, following a steep rally in its stock.

Shares of AMC, one of the so-called "meme stocks," were up 11.4% in premarket trading.

