AMC says may sell nearly 12 mln shares

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Theater chain operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it may sell up to 12 million of its shares, following a steep rally in its stock.

Shares of AMC, one of the so-called "meme stocks," were up 11.4% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

