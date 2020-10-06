US Markets
AMC says 80% of U.S. theaters will remain open

Nivedita Balu
AMC Entertainment, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Tuesday more than 80% of its theaters in the country would remain open as several new movies are lined up for release in October and November.

Rival Cineworld CINE.L, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Monday it would close all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film.

