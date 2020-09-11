AMC Reopens More Than 35 Theatres This Week

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) said Friday that it reopens more than 35 theatres this week in New Jersey, Maryland and Orange County, California.

The company said that by this weekend 80 percent of all U.S. AMCs will have resumed operations, which is more than 460 locations.

After opening its first two locations in New Jersey last Friday, AMC will soon be operating fully all its theatres in the state, with 24 theatres reopening this week and one theatre expected to open early next week.

On Thursday, seven AMC theatres in Maryland welcomed back guests for the first time, and on the other side of the country, AMC will reopen three locations on Friday in Orange County, California, and a fourth on Saturday. Those four theatres are the first AMCs in the greater Los Angeles area to resume operations since March.

The company noted that more than 1 million moviegoers have returned to AMC theatres in the United States, since its first U.S. theatre reopened on August 20.

The attendance number jumps to more than 4 million when including AMC's owned theatres in Europe and the Middle East, many of which resumed operations in June and July.

