AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million

July 13 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders that would reduce its debt by up to $630 million, as it looks to reopen theaters after being shut for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, said it had also raised $300 million in new first lien financing.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.