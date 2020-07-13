AMC

AMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement with bondholders that would reduce its debt by up to $630 million, as it looks to reopen theaters after being shut for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, said it had also raised $300 million in new first lien financing.

