AMC posts bigger-than-expected loss on distribution costs for concert films

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 28, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Theater chain AMC Entertainment AMC.N on Wednesday posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on higher distribution costs for Taylor Swift and Beyonce concert movies and lack of big releases from Hollywood studios after twin strikes.

Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company fell 8.7% in trading after the bell.

Several big titles including the second part of sci-fi epic "Dune" were delayed by strikes that halted much of U.S. film production until November, leaving little in the fourth quarter to follow the success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer".

That forced AMC to focus on alternative content such as the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" and "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" concert films to attract people to its theaters.

Total operating costs and expenses increased more than 3% to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter.

AMC reported a loss of 83 cents per share for the quarter, bigger than the average analyst estimate of 70 cents, according to LSEG data.

The company may benefit in the current quarter from the March releases of the "Dune" sequel and the fourth edition of "Kung Fu Panda", both of which are expected to be hits.

It posted revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.05 billion.

