AMC Networks Prices Offering Of $400 Mln Of 10.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), a media and entertainment company, announced Wednesday that it has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 10.50% senior secured notes due 2032 in a private offering.

The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed, on a joint and several basis, by each of AMC Networks existing and future domestic subsidiaries on a senior secured basis.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand or other immediately available funds, to fund its tender offer to purchase for cash up to $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029, pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes and the Tender Offer, and repurchase or repay other corporate indebtedness.

