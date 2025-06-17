Markets
AMC Networks Plans Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes; Pre-Market Stock Up Over 8%

June 17, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), a media and entertainment company, said on Tuesday that it intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2032 in a private offering.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund its tender offer to purchase for cash up to $450 million of its outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2029, to pay related expenses incurred in connection with the offering, and to repay debt.

AMCX was up by 8.48% at $6.70 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

