AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 203% one-year earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) share price is up 59% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 29% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 18% in the last three years.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AMC Networks was able to grow EPS by 203% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 59% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on AMC Networks, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.03.

We know that AMC Networks has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that AMC Networks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 2% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AMC Networks (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

