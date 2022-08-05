AMC Networks Names Christina Spade CEO; Patrick O'Connell Is New Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), an entertainment firm, said on Friday that its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Christina Spade, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 9.

Spade will succeed Matt Blank, who has been serving on interim basis since last September, following the resignation of previous chief executive Josh Sapan.

Spade joined AMC Networks as Executive Vice President, CFO in January 2021, and was soon promoted to a new dual role of COO and CFO in November 2021.

In addition, Patrick O'Connell, previously a senior executive at CBS Corporation and Goldman Sachs, has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick joins AMC Networks from BRANDED, a consumer e-commerce company.

