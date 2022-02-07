AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) insiders sold US$8.5m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AMC Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, James Dolan, for US$4.6m worth of shares, at about US$69.28 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$40.12). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year AMC Networks insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMCX Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Insider Ownership of AMC Networks

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that AMC Networks insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$115m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The AMC Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no AMC Networks insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of AMC Networks, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for AMC Networks (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

