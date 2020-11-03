AMC Networks Inc. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.8% to close at US$23.02 following the release of its third-quarter results. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting US$654m, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 12%, coming in at just US$1.17 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AMC Networks after the latest results. NasdaqGS:AMCX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, AMC Networks' 13 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.84b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 154% to US$6.68. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.73 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$27.27, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AMC Networks, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$46.50 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that AMC Networks' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.7% increase next year well below the historical 3.1%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AMC Networks is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AMC Networks analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AMC Networks that you should be aware of.

