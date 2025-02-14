AMC Networks Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Amid Industry Challenges

AMC Networks reported 2024 financial results, highlighting increased free cash flow and significant affiliate renewals, despite revenue declines.

AMC Networks Inc. reported its financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, indicating a positive performance despite challenges in the media landscape. CEO Kristin Dolan highlighted that the company achieved its full-year financial guidance, generating free cash flow of $331 million and projecting a cumulative free cash flow of approximately $550 million over the next two years. Notably, AMC secured significant multi-year affiliate renewals and expanded its streaming services, which saw a 7% revenue increase and an 8% rise in subscribers to 12.4 million. However, total net revenues decreased by 10.7% year-over-year to $2.42 billion, primarily due to declines in domestic operations. The operating loss was reported at $39.6 million, influenced by substantial impairment charges and restructuring costs, while adjusted operating income totaled $562.6 million, reflecting a 16% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to producing high-quality original content and expanding its advertising capabilities.

Potential Positives

AMC Networks achieved its full-year guidance across all key financial metrics and generated healthy free cash flow of $331 million.

The company has increased its expectations for cumulative free cash flow to approximately $550 million over the '24/'25 two-year period.

AMC Networks expanded its global streaming presence by signing a multi-year renewal with Amazon Prime Video Channels for the distribution of its streaming services portfolio.

The company demonstrated innovation in advertising with the launch of AMCN Outcomes, enhancing its data targeting capabilities for advertisers.

Potential Negatives

Significant operating loss of $254 million in the fourth quarter, compared to an operating income of $129 million in the same period last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Impairment and other charges of $399.5 million for the year, including $268.7 million goodwill impairment charge, reflecting a decline in asset value and potential concerns about overall business viability.

Reported diluted EPS of $(6.38) for the fourth quarter and $(5.10) for the full year, which represents a substantial loss compared to previous earnings, indicating financial distress.

FAQ

What were AMC Networks' financial results for 2024?

AMC Networks reported net revenues of $2,421 million and free cash flow of $331 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How did streaming revenues perform in 2024?

Streaming revenues increased by 7% to $603 million, with subscribers growing to 12.4 million, an 8% increase from 2023.

What challenges did AMC Networks face in 2024?

The company faced challenges such as linear subscriber declines and a competitive advertising marketplace, impacting net revenues.

What new programming is AMC Networks launching in 2025?

AMC Networks is launching several originals including Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches and Nautilus in 2025.

What is the outlook for AMC Networks' free cash flow?

The company expects approximately $550 million of cumulative free cash flow over the 2024-2025 two-year period.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC Networks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







AMC Networks Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan



said: "We are pleased and encouraged by our results in the fourth quarter and across all of 2024. We achieved our full-year guidance across all key financial metrics, including generating healthy free cash flow of $331 million. Our free cash flow performance to date has been strong and we are increasing our expectations to approximately $550 million of cumulative free cash flow over the '24/'25 two-year period. We forged and expanded innovative partnerships that are helping to drive our company forward amidst a period of change that is challenging all media companies. In addition, we continued to delight fans by delivering high-quality and distinctive shows and films across our own targeted offerings as well as an array of partner platforms, and to expand our targeting capabilities to differentiate our advertising business."









Operational Highlights:











Completed significant affiliate renewal activity in 2024, representing almost half of our domestic affiliate subscriber base, including multiyear agreements with Charter, Cox, Verizon, and Cable One, among others.



Completed significant affiliate renewal activity in 2024, representing almost half of our domestic affiliate subscriber base, including multiyear agreements with Charter, Cox, Verizon, and Cable One, among others.



Signed multi-year renewal with Amazon Prime Video Channels for the global distribution of our entire portfolio of streaming services.



Signed multi-year renewal with Amazon Prime Video Channels for the global distribution of our entire portfolio of streaming services.



Continued expansion of our growing FAST channels business, now with 19 total live FAST channel brands on 12 different platforms, representing 136 active channel feeds.



Continued expansion of our growing FAST channels business, now with 19 total live FAST channel brands on 12 different platforms, representing 136 active channel feeds.



Demonstrated continued leadership and innovation in advertising with recent launch of AMCN Outcomes, our new performance product built into our Audience+ insights and data targeting platform, allowing advertisers to see campaign outcomes and optimize delivery in real time.



Demonstrated continued leadership and innovation in advertising with recent launch of AMCN Outcomes, our new performance product built into our Audience+ insights and data targeting platform, allowing advertisers to see campaign outcomes and optimize delivery in real time.



Kicking off 2025 with a robust slate of original programming including:



Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,



and highly anticipated new series including



Anne Rice’s The Talamasca



and



Nautilus,



and many more.











Full Year Financial Highlights:











Net cash provided by operating activities of $376 million; Free Cash Flow



(





1





)



of $331 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $376 million; Free Cash Flow of $331 million.



Net revenues of $2,421 million. Excluding 2023 revenues related to 25/7 Media, deliveries of



Silo,



and the return of rights from Hulu, and 2024 revenues related to one-time retroactive adjustments reported by a third party at AMCNI, net revenues decreased 6%.





Streaming revenues increased 7% to $603 million; streaming subscribers of 12.4 million increased 8% as compared to 11.4 million subscribers as of December 31, 2023.







Net revenues of $2,421 million. Excluding 2023 revenues related to 25/7 Media, deliveries of Silo, and the return of rights from Hulu, and 2024 revenues related to one-time retroactive adjustments reported by a third party at AMCNI, net revenues decreased 6%.



Operating loss of $40 million; Adjusted Operating Income



(1)



of $563 million, with a margin of 23%.





Operating loss included impairment and other charges of $400 million and restructuring and other related charges of $49 million.







Operating loss of $40 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $563 million, with a margin of 23%.



Diluted EPS of $(5.10); Adjusted EPS



(





1





)



of $3.86.











Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:











Net cash provided by operating activities of $58 million; Free Cash Flow of $38 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $58 million; Free Cash Flow of $38 million.



Net revenues of $599 million.



Net revenues of $599 million.



Operating loss of $254 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $129 million, with a margin of 22%.





Operating loss included impairment and other charges of $303 million and restructuring and other related charges of $43 million.







Operating loss of $254 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $129 million, with a margin of 22%.



Diluted EPS of $(6.38); Adjusted EPS of $0.64.







(1) See page 6 of this earnings release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release. This discussion includes the definition of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow.









Consolidated Results:











(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change













Net Revenues









$









599,305

















$









678,848





















(11.7









)%













$









2,421,314

















$









2,711,877





















(10.7







)%











Operating Income (Loss)









$









(254,219









)













$









(11,443









)

















n/m

















$









(39,600









)













$









388,412





















n/m

















Adjusted Operating Income









$









129,166

















$









100,296





















28.8









%













$









562,573

















$









670,104





















(16.0







)%















































































Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share









$









(6.38









)













$









(0.50









)

















n/m

















$









(5.10









)













$









4.90





















n/m

















Adjusted Earnings Per Share









$









0.64

















$









0.72





















(11.1









)%













$









3.86

















$









7.20





















(46.4







)%















































































Net cash provided by operating activities









$









58,108

















$









72,780





















(20.2









)%













$









375,615

















$









203,919





















84.2









%













Free Cash Flow









$









37,585

















$









65,965





















(43.0









)%













$









330,840

















$









168,712





















96.1









%











Percentage changes in the table above deemed "n/m" are not meaningful.





























Segment Results:











(dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024





















2023

















Change

















2024





















2023

















Change













Net Revenues:































































Domestic Operations





$





520,229













$





581,716

















(10.6





)%









$





2,112,989













$





2,316,587

















(8.8





)%









International









85,622

















99,502

















(13.9





)%













325,028

















404,476

















(19.6





)%









Inter-segment Eliminations









(6,546





)













(2,370





)













(176.2





)%













(16,703





)













(9,186





)













(81.8





)%











Total Net Revenues







$





599,305













$





678,848

















(11.7





)%









$





2,421,314













$





2,711,877

















(10.7





)%















































































Operating Income (Loss):







































































Domestic Operations





$





(180,435





)









$





59,897

















(401.2





)%









$





194,295













$





583,542

















(66.7





)%









International









(30,120





)













(20,046





)













(50.3





)%













(56,604





)













(9,624





)













n/m









Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations









(43,664





)













(51,294





)













14.9





%













(177,291





)













(185,506





)













4.4





%











Total Operating Income (Loss)







$





(254,219





)









$





(11,443





)













n/m









$





(39,600





)









$





388,412

















(110.2





)%















































































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss):







































































Domestic Operations





$





151,723













$





123,539

















22.8





%









$





619,579













$





712,744

















(13.1





)%









International









8,698

















7,158

















21.5





%













64,905

















60,548

















7.2





%









Corporate / Inter-segment Eliminations









(31,255





)













(30,401





)













(2.8





)%













(121,911





)













(103,188





)













(18.1





)%











Total Adjusted Operating Income







$





129,166













$





100,296

















28.8





%









$





562,573













$





670,104

















(16.0





)%









Percentage changes in the table above deemed "n/m" are not meaningful.





















Domestic Operations Segment













Full Year Results:











Domestic Operations' revenues decreased 9% from the prior year to $2,113 million.





Subscription revenues decreased 5% to $1,275 million due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth.





Streaming revenues increased 7% to $603 million driven by year-over-year subscriber growth and price increases.





Streaming subscribers increased 8% to 12.4 million as compared to 11.4 million subscribers as of December 31, 2023. Compared to 11.8 million subscribers as of September 30, 2024, subscribers sequentially increased 5%.









Affiliate revenues declined 13%, primarily due to basic subscriber declines and to a lesser extent, contractual rate decreases in connection with renewals.









Content licensing revenues decreased 19% to $277 million due to availability of deliveries in the period. The prior period included $56 million of revenues related to deliveries of



Silo



, an AMC Studios produced series for a third party and $20 million of revenues related to the return of rights from Hulu. Excluding revenues related to



Silo



and Hulu, content licensing revenues increased 4%.





Advertising revenues decreased 11% to $561 million due to linear ratings declines and a challenging entertainment advertising marketplace, partially offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth.







Domestic Operations' revenues decreased 9% from the prior year to $2,113 million.



Operating income of $194 million included impairment and other charges of $298 million and restructuring and other related charges of $49 million.



Operating income of $194 million included impairment and other charges of $298 million and restructuring and other related charges of $49 million.



Adjusted Operating Income decreased 13% to $620 million, with a margin of 29%. The decrease in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by revenue headwinds in our linear business.











Fourth Quarter Results:











Domestic Operations' revenues decreased 11% from the prior year to $520 million.





Subscription revenues decreased 4% to $314 million due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth.





Streaming revenues increased 8% to $156 million driven by year-over-year subscriber growth and price increases.





Affiliate revenues declined 13%, primarily due to basic subscriber declines and to a lesser extent, contractual rate decreases in connection with renewals.









Content licensing revenues decreased 30% to $67 million due to availability of deliveries in the period.





Advertising revenues decreased 12% to $139 million due to linear ratings declines and a challenging entertainment advertising marketplace, partially offset by digital and advanced advertising revenue growth.







Domestic Operations' revenues decreased 11% from the prior year to $520 million.



Operating loss of $180 million included impairment and other charges of $269 million and restructuring and other related charges of $43 million.



Operating loss of $180 million included impairment and other charges of $269 million and restructuring and other related charges of $43 million.



Adjusted Operating Income increased 23% to $152 million, with a margin of 29%. The increase in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by cost management measures and streaming revenue growth, partly offset by revenue headwinds in our linear business.











International Segment













Full Year Results:











International revenues decreased 20% from the prior year to $325 million. The prior period included $91 million of content licensing and other revenues related to 25/7 Media, which we divested on December 29, 2023. Additionally, current period advertising revenue included $21 million of revenue related to one-time retroactive adjustments reported by a third party. Excluding revenues related to 25/7 Media and the one-time retroactive adjustments, International revenues decreased 3%.





Subscription revenues decreased 11% to $197 million, primarily due to the non-renewal of an AMCNI distribution agreement in the U.K. that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Content licensing and other revenues decreased 87% to $13 million due to the sale of our interest in 25/7 Media in December 2023.





Advertising revenues increased 41% to $115 million, primarily due to one-time retroactive adjustments in the U.K., strong performance on ITVX in the U.K. and increased ratings and growth across Central and Northern European advertising markets. Excluding the one-time retroactive adjustments, advertising revenues increased 16%.







International revenues decreased 20% from the prior year to $325 million. The prior period included $91 million of content licensing and other revenues related to 25/7 Media, which we divested on December 29, 2023. Additionally, current period advertising revenue included $21 million of revenue related to one-time retroactive adjustments reported by a third party. Excluding revenues related to 25/7 Media and the one-time retroactive adjustments, International revenues decreased 3%.



Operating loss of $57 million included impairment and other charges of $102 million.



Operating loss of $57 million included impairment and other charges of $102 million.



Adjusted Operating Income increased 7% to $65 million. The increase in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by advertising revenue growth including one-time retroactive adjustments, partially offset by the impact of the non-renewal in the U.K. and the divestiture of 25/7 Media in the prior period. 25/7 Media generated $4 million of AOI in the prior period. Excluding AOI related to the one-time retroactive adjustments, International AOI was $45 million, with a margin of 15%.











Fourth Quarter Results:











International revenues decreased 14% from the prior year to $86 million. The prior period included $23 million of content licensing and other revenues related to 25/7 Media. Additionally, current period advertising revenue included $7 million of revenue related to a one-time retroactive adjustment reported by a third party. Excluding revenues related to 25/7 Media and the one-time retroactive adjustment, International revenues increased 2%.





Subscription revenues decreased 5% to $48 million, primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates.





Content licensing and other revenues decreased 85% to $4 million due to the sale of our interest in 25/7 Media in December 2023.





Advertising revenues increased 43% to $34 million, primarily due to a one-time retroactive adjustment in the U.K., strong performance on ITVX in the U.K. and increased ratings and growth across Central and Northern European advertising markets. Excluding the one-time retroactive adjustment, advertising revenues increased 12%.







International revenues decreased 14% from the prior year to $86 million. The prior period included $23 million of content licensing and other revenues related to 25/7 Media. Additionally, current period advertising revenue included $7 million of revenue related to a one-time retroactive adjustment reported by a third party. Excluding revenues related to 25/7 Media and the one-time retroactive adjustment, International revenues increased 2%.



Operating loss of $30 million included impairment and other charges of $34 million.



Operating loss of $30 million included impairment and other charges of $34 million.



Adjusted Operating Income increased 22% to $9 million. The increase in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by advertising revenue growth including the one-time retroactive adjustment. 25/7 Media generated $1 million of AOI in the prior period. Excluding AOI related to the one-time retroactive adjustment, International AOI was $1 million.











Other Matters















Impairment and Other Charges











Impairment and other charges of $399.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily consisted of a $268.7 million goodwill impairment charge in the Domestic Operations reporting unit, $102.0 million of goodwill impairment charges at AMCNI, and $29.2 million of long-lived asset impairment charges at BBCA.





In December 2024, in connection with the preparation of our fourth quarter financial information, we performed our annual goodwill impairment test and concluded that the estimated fair values of the Domestic Operations and AMCNI reporting units declined to less than their carrying amounts. The decrease in the estimated fair values reflected current and expected trends across the media industry, including continued softness in the domestic linear marketplace and across the International television broadcasting markets, resulting in lower expected future cash flows, as well as a decrease in the valuation multiples used to estimate the fair values using the market approach for the Domestic Operations reporting unit. As a result, we recognized impairment charges of $268.7 million related to the Domestic Operations reporting unit and $34.0 million related to the AMCNI reporting unit, in addition to an impairment charge of $68.0 million related to the AMCNI reporting unit as a result of an interim goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2024, included in Impairment and other charges in the consolidated statements of income (loss).











Restructuring and Other Related Charges











Restructuring and other related charges were $49.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, consisting of $44.2 million of content impairments and $5.3 million of severance and employee-related costs. Following the purchase of the remaining interest in BBCA in November 2024, the Company completed a strategic programming assessment and recorded a restructuring charge of $43.2 million pertaining to certain scripted original programming that no longer aligned with the channel's go-forward strategy. The remaining content impairments were recorded in connection with We TV shifting to a reduced originals strategy.











Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares











As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has no pre-established closing date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $135 million of authorization remaining for repurchase under the Stock Repurchase Program.





As of February 7, 2025, the Company had 32,651,186 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.





Please see the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which will be filed later today, for further details regarding the above matters.









Description of Non-GAAP Measures









Internally, the Company uses Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Free Cash Flow measures as the most important indicators of its business performance and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators.





The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before share-based compensation expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, cloud computing amortization, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority-owned equity method investees. From time to time, we may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses, or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from AOI that affect our operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.





The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts, and peers to compare performance in the industry.





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see pages 11-12 of this release.





The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, all of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 14 of this release.





The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and the impact associated with the modification of debt arrangements, including gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see pages 15-16 of this release.









Forward-Looking Statements









This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.









Conference Call Information









AMC Networks will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. To listen to the call, please visit investors.amcnetworks.com.









About AMC Networks Inc.









AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.









Contacts















Investor Relations









Corporate Communications











Nicholas Seibert





Georgia Juvelis









nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com





georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com



































AMC NETWORKS INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues, net





$





599,305













$





678,848













$





2,421,314













$





2,711,877













Operating expenses:





































Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)









292,544

















393,910

















1,132,593

















1,327,500













Selling, general and administrative









192,650

















196,951

















781,329

















764,087













Depreciation and amortization









22,599

















27,773

















98,015

















107,402













Impairment and other charges









302,694

















66,407

















399,513

















96,689













Restructuring and other related charges









43,037

















5,250

















49,464

















27,787













Total operating expenses









853,524

















690,291

















2,460,914

















2,323,465













Operating income (loss)









(254,219





)













(11,443





)













(39,600





)













388,412













Other income (expense):





































Interest expense









(45,006





)













(37,399





)













(166,186





)













(152,703





)









Interest income









9,323

















10,074

















36,803

















37,018













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net









—

















—

















(105





)













—













Miscellaneous, net









(10,562





)













10,761

















(5,409





)













23,279













Total other expense









(46,245





)













(16,564





)













(134,897





)













(92,406





)









Income (loss) from operations before income taxes









(300,464





)













(28,007





)













(174,497





)













296,006













Income tax benefit (expense)









10,943

















(11,881





)













(43,490





)













(94,606





)









Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests









(289,521





)













(39,888





)













(217,987





)













201,400













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









5,024

















18,079

















(8,559





)













14,064













Net income (loss) attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders





$





(284,497





)









$





(21,809





)









$





(226,546





)









$





215,464

















































Net income (loss) per share attributable to AMC Networks’ stockholders:

























Basic





$





(6.38





)









$





(0.50





)









$





(5.10





)









$





4.92













Diluted





$





(6.38





)









$





(0.50





)









$





(5.10





)









$





4.90

















































Weighted average common shares:





































Basic









44,609

















43,951

















44,438

















43,827













Diluted









44,609

















43,951

















44,438

















43,991



































AMC NETWORKS INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





























2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests





$





(217,987





)









$





201,400













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









98,015

















107,402













Non-cash impairment and other charges









399,513

















87,089













Share-based compensation expenses related to equity classified awards









26,051

















25,665













Non-cash restructuring and other related charges









44,217

















15,147













Amortization and write-offs of program rights









889,394

















906,158













Amortization of deferred carriage fees









26,748

















21,341













Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss









4,595

















2,716













Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on indebtedness









7,335

















7,574













Deferred income taxes









(63,063





)













49,736













Other, net









(3,580





)













(2,731





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, trade (including amounts due from related parties, net)









30,886

















34,332













Prepaid expenses and other assets









215,028

















103,258













Program rights and obligations, net









(932,269





)













(1,079,910





)









Deferred revenue









(3,963





)













(60,671





)









Deferred carriage fees, net









(22,828





)













(17,826





)









Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities









(122,477





)













(196,761





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









375,615

















203,919













Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures









(44,775





)













(35,207





)









Return of capital from investees









1,693

















2,146













Proceeds from sale of investments









—

















8,565













Other, net









2,706

















174













Net cash used in investing activities









(40,376





)













(24,322





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from the issuance of 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, net









862,969

















—













Proceeds from the issuance of 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029, net









139,437

















—













Tender, redemption, and repurchase of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2025









(774,729





)













(24,631





)









Redemption of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024









—

















(400,000





)









Principal payments on Term Loan A Facility









(241,875





)













(33,750





)









Repurchase of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029









(10,129





)













—













Payments for financing costs









(10,628





)













(342





)









Deemed repurchases of restricted stock units









(4,626





)













(7,271





)









Principal payments on finance lease obligations









(4,650





)













(4,222





)









Purchase of noncontrolling interests









(42,000





)













(1,343





)









Distributions to noncontrolling interests









(23,992





)













(72,876





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(110,223





)













(544,435





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents from operations









225,016

















(364,838





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(10,943





)













5,412













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year









570,576

















930,002













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year





$





784,649













$





570,576



































AMC NETWORKS INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





























2024





















2023

















ASSETS























Current Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





784,649













$





570,576













Accounts receivable, trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,468 and $9,488)









623,898

















664,396













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









262,257

















388,398













Total current assets









1,670,804

















1,623,370













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $458,396 and $403,708









143,036

















159,237













Program rights, net









1,713,952

















1,802,653













Intangible assets, net









216,478

















268,558













Goodwill









246,304

















626,496













Deferred tax assets, net









13,183

















11,456













Operating lease right-of-use assets









58,390

















71,163













Other assets









300,074

















406,854













Total assets





$





4,362,221













$





4,969,787















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current Liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





88,570













$





89,469













Accrued liabilities









290,718

















385,838













Current portion of program rights obligations









221,603

















301,221













Deferred revenue









61,838

















65,736













Current portion of long-term debt









7,500

















67,500













Current portion of lease obligations









32,439

















33,659













Total current liabilities









702,668

















943,423













Program rights obligations









144,476

















150,943













Long-term debt, net









2,328,719

















2,294,249













Lease obligations









64,581

















87,240













Deferred tax liabilities, net









121,302

















160,383













Other liabilities









60,334

















74,306













Total liabilities









3,422,080

















3,710,544













Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests









55,881

















185,297













Stockholders' equity:





















Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 360,000 shares authorized: 66,730 and 66,670 shares issued and 32,636 and 32,077 shares outstanding, respectively









667

















667













Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 90,000 shares authorized: 11,484 shares issued and outstanding









115

















115













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 45,000 shares authorized: none issued









—

















—













Paid-in capital









437,860

















378,877













Accumulated earnings









2,092,229

















2,321,105













Treasury stock, at cost (34,094 and 34,593 shares Class A Common Stock, respectively)









(1,408,307





)













(1,419,882





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(266,969





)













(232,831





)









Total AMC Networks stockholders' equity









855,595

















1,048,051













Non-redeemable noncontrolling interests









28,665

















25,895













Total stockholders' equity









884,260

















1,073,946













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





4,362,221













$





4,969,787



































AMC NETWORKS INC.







SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(in thousands)









(unaudited)



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















Domestic





Operations









International









Corporate /





Inter-segment





Eliminations









Consolidated









Operating income (loss)







$









(180,435









)













$









(30,120









)













$









(43,664









)













$









(254,219









)











Share-based compensation expenses









2,513

















804

















2,426

















5,743













Depreciation and amortization









8,602

















4,014

















9,983

















22,599













Restructuring and other related charges









43,037

















—

















—

















43,037













Impairment and other charges









268,694

















34,000

















—

















302,694













Cloud computing amortization









3,349

















—

















—

















3,349













Majority owned equity investees AOI









5,963

















—

















—

















5,963













Adjusted operating income (loss)







$









151,723

















$









8,698

















$









(31,255









)













$









129,166

































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023















Domestic





Operations









International









Corporate /





Inter-segment





Eliminations









Consolidated









Operating income (loss)







$









59,897

















$









(20,046









)













$









(51,294









)













$









(11,443









)











Share-based compensation expenses









3,632

















888

















1,474

















5,994













Depreciation and amortization









11,441

















4,183

















12,149

















27,773













Restructuring and other related charges









(590





)













2,292

















3,548

















5,250













Impairment and other charges









46,566

















19,841

















—

















66,407













Cloud computing amortization









6

















—

















3,722

















3,728













Majority owned equity investees AOI









2,587

















—

















—

















2,587













Adjusted operating income (loss)







$









123,539

















$









7,158

















$









(30,401









)













$









100,296





































AMC NETWORKS INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024















Domestic





Operations









International









Corporate /





Inter-segment





Eliminations









Consolidated









Operating income (loss)







$









194,295

















$









(56,604









)













$









(177,291









)













$









(39,600









)











Share-based compensation expenses









11,099

















3,250

















11,702

















26,051













Depreciation and amortization









38,124

















16,255

















43,636

















98,015













Restructuring and other related charges









49,422

















—

















42

















49,464













Impairment and other charges









297,509

















102,004

















—

















399,513













Cloud computing amortization









13,452

















—

















—

















13,452













Majority owned equity investees AOI









15,678

















—

















—

















15,678













Adjusted operating income (loss)







$









619,579

















$









64,905

















$









(121,911









)













$









562,573

































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023















Domestic





Operations









International









Corporate /





Inter-segment





Eliminations









Consolidated









Operating income (loss)







$









583,542

















$









(9,624









)













$









(185,506









)













$









388,412















Share-based compensation expenses









13,765

















3,388

















8,512

















25,665













Depreciation and amortization









46,494

















18,127

















42,781

















107,402













Restructuring and other related charges









3,350

















3,934

















20,503

















27,787













Impairment and other charges









51,966

















44,723

















—

















96,689













Cloud computing amortization









21

















—

















10,522

















10,543













Majority owned equity investees AOI









13,606

















—

















—

















13,606













Adjusted operating income (loss)







$









712,744

















$









60,548

















$









(103,188









)













$









670,104





































AMC NETWORKS INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(in thousands)









(unaudited)



























Capitalization











December 31, 2024











Cash and cash equivalents





$





784,649

























Credit facility debt



(a)







$





365,625

























10.25% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029









875,000













4.25% Senior Notes due February 2029









985,010













4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due February 2029









143,750













Senior notes



(





b





)











2,003,760













Total debt





$





2,369,385

























Net debt





$





1,584,736

























Finance leases









17,293













Net debt and finance leases





$





1,602,029































Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2024











Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP)





$





(39,600





)









Share-based compensation expense









26,051













Depreciation and amortization









98,015













Restructuring and other related charges









49,464













Impairment and other charges









399,513













Cloud computing amortization









13,452













Majority owned equity investees AOI









15,678













Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)





$





562,573

























Leverage ratio



(





c





)











2.8













(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt, with maturities of Term Loan A (Non-Extended) of $90,000 due February 2026, Term Loan A (Extended) of $275,625 due April 2028, and undrawn $175,000 Revolving Credit Facility due April 2028.





(b) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt.





(c) Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned. AMC Networks was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the Company's credit facility as of December 31, 2024 and 2023. As of December 31, 2024, as determined for purposes of the Company’s credit facility, the Net Leverage Ratio was approximately 3.85:1.00 and the Interest Coverage Ratio was approximately 3.12:1.00.



























AMC NETWORKS INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(in thousands)









(unaudited)























Free Cash Flow









(1)











Three Months





Ended December 31,













Twelve Months





Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





58,108













$





72,780













$





375,615













$





203,919













Less: capital expenditures









(20,523





)













(6,815





)













(44,775





)













(35,207





)









Free cash flow





$





37,585













$





65,965













$





330,840













$





168,712





























Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Three Months





Ended December 31,













Twelve Months





Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Restructuring initiatives



(





2)







$





(2,944





)









$





(10,960





)









$





(13,295





)









$





(112,550





)









Distributions to noncontrolling interests









(5,992





)













(25,330





)













(23,992





)













(72,876





)













































(1) Free Cash Flow includes the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as restructuring initiatives, significant legal settlements, and programming write-offs) that affect period-to-period comparability.









(2) Restructuring initiatives includes cash payments of $2.6 million and $5.2 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $0.4 million and $8.1 million for severance and employee-related costs, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Restructuring initiatives includes cash payments of $5.4 million and $66.7 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $5.6 million and $45.9 million for severance and employee-related costs, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.































AMC NETWORKS INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)























Adjusted Earnings Per Share































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















Income (loss)





from operations





before income taxes









Income tax





(expense) benefit









Net (income)





loss attributable





to noncontrolling interests









Net income





(loss)





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Diluted EPS





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Reported Results (GAAP)







$









(300,464









)













$









10,943

















$









5,024

















$









(284,497









)













$









(6.38









)











Adjustments:













































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









7,830

















(1,566





)













(359





)













5,905

















0.13













Restructuring and other related charges









43,037

















(9,736





)













—

















33,301

















0.75













Impairment and other charges









302,694

















(11,830





)













(10,633





)













280,231

















6.28













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted



(1)











1,527

















(349





)













—

















1,178

















(0.14





)









Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)







$









54,624

















$









(12,538









)













$









(5,968









)













$









36,118

















$









0.64















(1) For the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, the item “Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted” represents the impact of the adjustments from a net loss to net income position, which required an adjustment for the interest expense associated with the convertible debt and a change in the dilutive shares outstanding to reflect additional dilutive shares associated with restricted stock units and convertible debt that were considered anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis.























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023















Income (loss)





from operations





before income taxes









Income tax





(expense) benefit









Net (income)





loss attributable





to noncontrolling





interests









Net income





(loss)





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Diluted EPS





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Reported Results (GAAP)







$









(28,007









)













$









(11,881









)













$









18,079

















$









(21,809









)













$









(0.50









)











Adjustments:













































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









9,811

















(1,887





)













(1,331





)













6,593

















0.15













Restructuring and other related charges









5,250

















(496





)













(921





)













3,833

















0.09













Impairment and other charges









66,407

















(2,067





)













(21,226





)













43,114

















0.98













Impact of debt modification









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)







$









53,461

















$









(16,331









)













$









(5,399









)













$









31,731

















$









0.72





































AMC NETWORKS INC.









SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)























Adjusted Earnings Per Share































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024















Income (loss)





from operations





before income





taxes









Income tax





(expense) benefit









Net (income)





loss attributable





to noncontrolling





interests









Net income





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Diluted EPS





attributable to





AMC Networks' stockholders









Reported Results (GAAP)







$









(174,497









)













$









(43,490









)













$









(8,559









)













$









(226,546









)













$









(5.10









)











Adjustments:













































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









33,911

















(7,544





)













(2,642





)













23,725

















0.53













Restructuring and other related charges









49,464

















(11,380





)













—

















38,084

















0.86













Impairment and other charges









399,513

















(15,631





)













(25,249





)













358,633

















8.07













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net









105

















(27





)













—

















78

















—













Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted



(1)











3,207

















(769





)













—

















2,438

















(0.50





)









Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)







$









311,703

















$









(78,841









)













$









(36,450









)













$









196,412

















$









3.86















(1) For the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, the item “Dilutive income and share basis difference - GAAP vs. Adjusted” represents the impact of the adjustments from a net loss to net income position, which required an adjustment for the interest expense associated with the convertible debt and a change in the dilutive shares outstanding to reflect additional dilutive shares associated with restricted stock units and convertible debt that were considered anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis.























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023















Income (loss)





from operations





before income





taxes









Income tax





(expense) benefit









Net (income)





loss attributable





to noncontrolling





interests









Net income





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Diluted EPS





attributable to





AMC Networks'





stockholders









Reported Results (GAAP)







$









296,006

















$









(94,606









)













$









14,064

















$









215,464

















$









4.90















Adjustments:













































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









40,537

















(8,353





)













(6,069





)













26,115

















0.59













Restructuring and other related charges









27,787

















(5,891





)













(1,125





)













20,771

















0.47













Impairment and other charges









96,689

















(5,585





)













(37,175





)













53,929

















1.23













Impact of debt modification









605

















(147





)













—

















458

















0.01













Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)







$









461,624

















$









(114,582









)













$









(30,305









)













$









316,737

















$









7.20













