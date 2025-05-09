Stocks
AMC Networks Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Strong Free Cash Flow and Content Expansion

May 09, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

AMC Networks reported a 7% revenue decline in Q1 2025, while streaming revenues grew 8%, generating $94 million in free cash flow.

Quiver AI Summary

AMC Networks Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a challenging environment in the media industry yet showcasing operational strengths. CEO Kristin Dolan noted the successful launch of ad-supported AMC+ on Charter and a significant free cash flow of $94 million. Despite a 7% decline in net revenues to $555 million, streaming revenue grew by 8% to $157 million. The company continued to expand its FAST channels and strengthened its programming lineup, including the upcoming series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. Operating income decreased to $64 million, and adjusted earnings per share dropped to $0.52. The company is focusing on high-quality subscriptions, resulting in improved retention and engagement from its audience. AMC Networks also updated its subscriber definitions to better reflect its customer base.

Potential Positives

  • AMC Networks generated $94 million of free cash flow in the first quarter, which is a positive indicator of financial health and liquidity.
  • The company successfully launched ad-supported AMC+ for Spectrum TV Select customers, expanding its reach and access to new audiences.
  • Streaming revenues increased by 8% year-over-year, indicating growth in a key area of the business and suggesting strong demand for their content.
  • Dark Winds returned for a third season and was renewed for a fourth season after seeing a significant increase in AMC+ direct-to-consumer acquisition activity, showcasing successful content strategy and viewer engagement.

Potential Negatives

  • Net revenues decreased by 7% from the prior year, indicating a potential loss of market share or declining audience engagement.
  • Operating income fell by 41.7% compared to the previous year, signaling significant operational challenges.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased by 67% year-over-year, suggesting diminished profitability and concern from investors regarding future performance.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for AMC Networks in Q1 2025?

AMC Networks reported a net revenue of $555 million and free cash flow of $94 million for Q1 2025.

What new services were launched by AMC Networks recently?

AMC Networks launched the ad-supported AMC+ service for Spectrum TV Select customers and expanded its FAST channels business.

How did streaming revenues perform in Q1 2025?

Streaming revenues increased by 8% year-over-year to $157 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What important series were renewed by AMC Networks?

Dark Winds was renewed for a fourth season, and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches received a third season renewal.

What changes were made to AMC's reporting of streaming subscribers?

The definition of "streaming subscribers" was updated to include only those who register a la carte and pay directly for services.

$AMCX Insider Trading Activity

$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,527,104 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,118,329
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,248,571 shares (+333.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,360,852
  • RWWM, INC. added 1,156,267 shares (+74.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,955,116
  • GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 819,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,111,109
  • UBS GROUP AG added 742,533 shares (+551.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,076
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 656,549 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,499,835
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 654,345 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,478,015

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMCX forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. ("AMC Networks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Chief Executive Officer Kristin Dolan

said: "We continue to execute on our core strengths as we navigate the changing world of media. During the first quarter we delivered high-quality premium programming to our audiences, launched ad-supported AMC+ on Charter and generated $94 million of free cash flow.

(


1)

We remain nimble and opportunistic in broadly distributing our sought-after content across all available platforms to build value for our partners, viewers and shareholders."





Operational Highlights:





  • Launched ad-supported AMC+ availability for Spectrum TV Select customers at the end of March as part of our early, multi-year renewal with Charter announced last September.


  • Continued expansion of our growing FAST channels business with upcoming launch of new FAST channel, Acorn TV Mysteries.



  • Dark Winds

    returned for its third season with approximately 2.2 million premiere night viewers and a significant increase in AMC+ direct-to-consumer acquisition activity over the previous season. The series, which continues to receive near universal critical acclaim, has been renewed for a fourth season.


  • Continued strong momentum across the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with the upcoming launch of new series:

    Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order,

    debuting this fall and renewal of

    Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

    for a third season.


  • Announced development of a new AMC Studios franchise,

    Great American Stories,

    built on iconic American stories. Each season will be devoted to a different celebrated work, historical moment, or individual narrative celebrating the American spirit, starting with

    The Grapes of Wrath

    .


  • Greenlit

    Allie & Andi,

    a new Acorn TV crime drama, with Brooke Shields starring and executive producing.


  • As the Company continues to dominate the horror space, it is offering advertisers unparalleled access to a loyal and engaged fan base through new opportunities including the upcoming ad-supported launch of Shudder; Shudder’s 10-year anniversary this year; and a multi-platform partnership with Sphere this fall across FearFest, Shudder and Sphere’s annual “Sphere of Fear” Exosphere show.





Financial Highlights – First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025:





  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $109 million; Free Cash Flow

    (1)

    of $94 million.


  • Operating income of $64 million; Adjusted Operating Income

    (1)

    of $104 million, with a margin of 19%.


  • Net revenues of $555 million decreased 7% from the prior year.


    • Streaming revenues of $157 million increased 8% from the prior year.




  • Diluted EPS of $0.34; Adjusted EPS

    (1)

    of $0.52.





Consolidated Results:

















































































































(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024


Change


Net Revenues

$

555,233


$

596,461


(6.9

)%


Operating Income

$

64,197


$

110,178


(41.7

)%


Adjusted Operating Income

$

104,485


$

149,124


(29.9

)%









Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.34


$

1.03


(67.0

)%


Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$

0.52


$

1.16


(55.2

)%









Net cash provided by operating activities

$

108,805


$

150,869


(27.9

)%


Free Cash Flow

$

94,185


$

144,149


(34.7

)%


(1) See page 4 of this earnings release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release. This discussion includes the definition of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow.





Segment Results:






Domestic Operations - First Quarter Results:








































(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024


Change


Net Revenues

$

486,307


$

524,226


(7.2

)%


Segment Adjusted Operating Income


123,924



162,319


(23.7

)%









  • Domestic Operations revenues decreased 7% from the prior year to $486 million.


    • Subscription revenues decreased 3% to $313 million due to declines in the linear subscriber universe, partially offset by streaming revenue growth.


      • Streaming revenues increased 8% to $157 million primarily due to the impact of price increases across our services.


        • In the first quarter, we updated our streaming subscriber definition to only include subscribers who register on an a la carte basis and from whom we receive a fee for one of our streaming services, directly through our direct-to-consumer ("DTC") applications or indirectly through one of our streaming platform arrangements. This definitional change resulted in the exclusion of subscribers from our count who received access to our streaming services from distributors through a video package that also included access to our programming networks. Subscribers in this release reflect our updated definition. Recast subscribers for historical periods can be found in the "Other Matters" section of this release. Streaming subscribers of 10.2 million as of March 31, 2025 were consistent with streaming subscribers as of March 31, 2024. Streaming subscribers declined slightly as compared to 10.4 million subscribers at the end of 2024. The sequential decrease reflects our continued focus on higher quality subscribers, which was realized through the implementation of tighter credit standards for new sign-ups across our DTC and partner acquisition funnels as well as the timing and cadence of our content slate and subscriber acquisition marketing. We are already seeing the benefits of the further strengthening of our subscriber base with strong retention and engagement across the portfolio. In the first quarter we saw a year-over-year improvement in retention, and in terms of engagement we saw a sequential double-digit increase in viewership hours per subscriber.




      • Affiliate revenues declined 12% to $156 million primarily due to basic subscriber declines, and to a lesser extent, contractual rate decreases in connection with renewals.




    • Content licensing revenues decreased 13% to $54 million due to the availability of deliveries in the period, including the prior year beneficial impact of the sale of our rights and interests to

      Killing Eve

      in the first quarter of 2024.


    • Advertising revenues decreased 15% to $119 million primarily due to linear ratings declines.




  • Adjusted Operating Income decreased 24% to $124 million, with a margin of 25%. The decrease in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by continued revenue headwinds in our linear businesses.





International - First Quarter Results:








































(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024


Change


Net Revenues

$

69,946


$

75,605


(7.5

)%


Segment Adjusted Operating Income


9,851



13,400


(26.5

)%









  • International revenues decreased 7% from the prior year to $70 million.


    • Subscription revenues decreased 12% to $45 million primarily due to the non-renewal of a distribution agreement in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2024.


    • Advertising revenues increased 5% to $23 million due to increased ratings and advertising growth in the U.K., including digital and advanced advertising, partially offset by lower advertising revenues across our other European markets.




  • Adjusted Operating Income decreased 26% to $10 million. The decrease in Adjusted Operating Income was primarily driven by the impact of the non-renewal of a distribution agreement in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Other Matters






Open Market Repurchases of 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029




In April 2025, the Company repurchased $32 million principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due February 2029 through open market repurchases, at a $9 million discount, and retired the repurchased notes.





Streaming Subscribers and Subscription Revenue Reporting Changes




In the first quarter of 2025, the Company updated its definition of "streaming subscribers" and the definitions of "affiliate revenues" and "streaming revenues". These changes have no effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements or results of operations. The impact of these changes to historical affiliate revenues and streaming revenues is not material. The new definitions are as follows:




Streaming subscriber (previously "aggregate paid subscriber"):

A subscriber who registers on an a la carte basis and from whom we receive a fee for one of our streaming services directly through our DTC applications or indirectly through one of our streaming platform arrangements.



The Company expects to provide further updates over time regarding the trending of customers that are provided access to our streaming services as part of video packages that also include access to our programming networks to ensure a holistic picture of the Company's programming distribution.



The following table sets forth our streaming subscribers, presented under both the old definition of "aggregate paid subscriber" and the new definition of "streaming subscriber" as of each date indicated.




































































(in thousands)

December 31,


2023


March 31,




2024


June 30,




2024


September 30,


2024


December 31,


2024

As originally reported

(


a)
11,443


11,516


11,588


11,750


12,388

Adjustments

(b)
(1,306
)

(1,351
)

(1,371
)

(1,545
)

(1,971
)

Recast

(c)
10,137


10,165


10,217


10,205


10,417




(a) Originally reported as "aggregate paid subscribers". Prior to the first quarter of 2025, a paid subscription was defined as a subscription to a direct-to-consumer service or a subscription received through distributor arrangements, in which we received a fee for the distribution of our streaming services.


(b) Primarily consists of Orange (Spain) and Philo customers at the end of the period presented that were provided access to our streaming services as part of video packages that also included access to our programming networks.


(c) Under new definition of "streaming subscribers".




Affiliate revenues:

Represents fees received from distributors for the rights to use the Company's programming under multi-year contracts, commonly referred to as "affiliation agreements." Affiliate revenues also include fees received from distributors who provide access to our streaming services to customers through a video package that also includes access to our programming networks. Affiliate revenues are earned from cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, including direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers and virtual multichannel video programming distributors.




Streaming revenues:

Represents fees for our streaming services earned from our DTC platforms as well as through streaming platform arrangements with companies that sell our streaming services on our behalf.





Stock Repurchase Program & Outstanding Shares




As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of the Company’s outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has no pre-established termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $135 million of authorization remaining for repurchase under the Stock Repurchase Program.



As of May 2, 2025, the Company had 33,442,870 shares of Class A Common Stock and 11,484,408 shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.



Please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed later today, for further details regarding the above matters.





Description of Non-GAAP Measures




Internally, the Company uses Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Free Cash Flow measures as the most important indicators of its business performance and evaluates management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators.



The Company defines Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) before share-based compensation expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses), restructuring and other related charges, cloud computing amortization, and including the Company’s proportionate share of adjusted operating income (loss) from majority-owned equity method investees. From time to time, we may exclude the impact of certain events, gains, losses, or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) from AOI that affect our operating performance. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the various operating units of the business without regard to the effect of the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.



The Company believes that Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of the business segments and the Company on a consolidated basis. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors, analysts, and peers to compare performance in the industry.



Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Since Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), please see page 10 of this release.



The Company defines Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, all of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure of its liquidity is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow, please see page 10 of this release.



The Company defines Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as earnings per diluted share excluding the following items: amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; impairment and other charges (including gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses); non-cash impairments of goodwill, intangible and fixed assets; restructuring and other related charges; and the impact associated with the modification of debt arrangements, including gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt; as well as the impact of taxes on the aforementioned items. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that Adjusted EPS is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors who follow the industry for comparison of its performance with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of earnings per diluted share to Adjusted EPS, please see page 11 of this release.





Forward-Looking Statements




This earnings release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.





Conference Call Information




AMC Networks will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. To listen to the call, please visit investors.amcnetworks.com.





About AMC Networks Inc.




AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.





AMC NETWORKS INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Revenues, net
$
555,233


$
596,461

Operating expenses:



Technical and operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)

267,346



271,576

Selling, general and administrative

197,975



188,881

Depreciation and amortization

20,926



25,826

Restructuring and other related charges

4,789






Total operating expenses

491,036



486,283

Operating income

64,197



110,178

Other income (expense):



Interest expense

(43,392
)


(32,841
)

Interest income

8,415



8,885

Miscellaneous, net

7,888



(5,190
)

Total other expense

(27,089
)


(29,146
)

Income from operations before income taxes

37,108



81,032

Income tax expense

(14,955
)


(23,649
)

Net income including noncontrolling interests

22,153



57,383

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,104
)


(11,580
)

Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders
$
18,049


$
45,803





Net income per share attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders:



Basic
$
0.40


$
1.04

Diluted
$
0.34


$
1.03





Weighted average common shares:



Basic

44,821



44,068

Diluted

56,616



44,600


















































































































































































































































































































































AMC NETWORKS INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)




(unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interests
$
22,153


$
57,383

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

20,926



25,826

Share-based compensation expenses related to equity classified awards

5,757



6,075

Non-cash restructuring and other related charges

3,470






Amortization and write-off of program rights

197,881



202,552

Amortization of deferred carriage fees

6,885



4,920

Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(3,329
)


2,504

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on indebtedness

1,969



1,750

Deferred income taxes

(10,675
)


(4,011
)

Other, net

(3,928
)


(2,230
)

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, trade (including amounts due from related parties, net)

53,204



30,704

Prepaid expenses and other assets

12,658



63,606

Program rights and obligations, net

(169,605
)


(193,006
)

Deferred revenue

(1,296
)


(4,575
)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

(27,265
)


(40,629
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

108,805



150,869

Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures

(14,620
)


(6,720
)

Other investing activities, net






3,936

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,620
)


(2,784
)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Principal payments on Term Loan A Facility

(8,125
)


(16,875
)

Deemed repurchases of restricted stock units

(3,643
)


(3,961
)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

(1,198
)


(1,129
)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests






(1,168
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,966
)


(23,133
)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from operations

81,219



124,952

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4,361



(5,006
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

784,649



570,576

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
870,229


$
690,522










































































































































































































































































































































































































































AMC NETWORKS INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)




March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
870,229


$
784,649

Accounts receivable, trade (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,913 and $9,468)

573,234



623,898

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

259,878



262,257

Total current assets

1,703,341



1,670,804

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $473,179 and $458,396

145,010



143,036

Program rights, net

1,655,445



1,713,952

Intangible assets, net

209,961



216,478

Goodwill

250,728



246,304

Deferred tax assets, net

14,517



13,183

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,595



58,390

Other assets

298,229



300,074

Total assets
$
4,331,826


$
4,362,221


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
99,320


$
88,570

Accrued liabilities

270,856



290,718

Current portion of program rights obligations

191,119



221,603

Deferred revenue

60,576



61,838

Current portion of long-term debt

97,500



7,500

Current portion of lease obligations

33,673



32,439

Total current liabilities

753,044



702,668

Program rights obligations

142,927



144,476

Long-term debt, net

2,232,563



2,328,719

Lease obligations

56,417



64,581

Deferred tax liabilities, net

111,585



121,302

Other liabilities

53,081



60,334

Total liabilities

3,349,617



3,422,080

Commitments and contingencies



Redeemable noncontrolling interests

61,076



55,881

Stockholders' equity:



Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 360,000 shares authorized: 66,730 and 66,730 shares issued and 33,431 and 32,636 shares outstanding, respectively

667



667

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 90,000 shares authorized: 11,484 shares issued and outstanding

115



115

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 45,000 shares authorized: none issued









Paid-in capital

424,806



437,860

Accumulated earnings

2,104,801



2,092,229

Treasury stock, at cost (33,299 and 34,094 shares Class A Common Stock, respectively)

(1,391,334
)


(1,408,307
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(250,218
)


(266,969
)

Total AMC Networks stockholders' equity

888,837



855,595

Non-redeemable noncontrolling interests

32,296



28,665

Total stockholders' equity

921,133



884,260

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,331,826


$
4,362,221
































































































































































AMC NETWORKS INC.




SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA




(in thousands)




(unaudited)




Capitalization

March 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents
$
870,229



Credit facility debt

(a)
$
357,500



10.25% Senior Secured Notes due January 2029
$
875,000

4.25% Senior Notes due February 2029

985,010

4.25% Convertible Senior Notes due February 2029

(


b


)

143,750

Senior notes

(


c


)
$
2,003,760

Total debt
$
2,361,260



Net debt
$
1,491,031



Finance leases

16,289

Net debt and finance leases
$
1,507,320





Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2025

Operating Income (GAAP)
$
(85,581
)

Share-based compensation expense

25,733

Depreciation and amortization

93,115

Restructuring and other related charges

54,253

Impairment and other charges

399,513

Cloud computing amortization

13,117

Majority owned equity investees

17,784

Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)
$
517,934



Leverage ratio

(


d


)

2.9
x




(a) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt, with the Term Loan A (non-extended) of $90.0 million maturing in February 2026, the Term Loan A (extended) of $267.5 million maturing in April 2028, and commitments under our undrawn $175.0 million revolving credit facility terminating in April 2028. Total undrawn revolver commitments are available to be drawn for general corporate purposes of the Company.



(b) Subject to the terms of the indenture for the Convertible Notes, the Convertible Notes may be converted at an initial conversion rate of 78.5083 shares of Class A Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $12.74 per share of Class A Common Stock).



(c) Represents the aggregate principal amount of the debt.



(d) Represents net debt and finance leases divided by Adjusted Operating Income for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025. This ratio differs from the calculation contained in the Company's credit facility. No adjustments have been made for consolidated entities that are not 100% owned. AMC Networks was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the Company's credit facility as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, as determined for purposes of the Company’s credit facility, the Net Leverage Ratio was approximately 4.34:1.00 and the Interest Coverage Ratio was approximately 2.64:1.00.













































































AMC NETWORKS INC.




SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA




(in thousands)




(unaudited)




Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024

Operating income
$
64,197

$
110,178

Share-based compensation expenses

5,757


6,075

Depreciation and amortization

20,926


25,826

Restructuring and other related charges

4,789




Cloud computing amortization

3,213


3,548

Majority owned equity investees AOI

5,603


3,497

Adjusted operating income
$
104,485

$
149,124





















































Free Cash Flow




(1)

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
108,805


$
150,869

Less: capital expenditures

(14,620
)


(6,720
)

Free Cash Flow
$
94,185


$
144,149























































Supplemental Cash Flow Information

Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024

Restructuring initiatives

(2)
$
(5,751
)

$
(4,821
)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests






(1,168
)





(1) Free Cash Flow includes the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as restructuring initiatives, significant legal settlements and programming write-offs) that affect period-to-period comparability.

(2) Restructuring initiatives include cash payments of $5.4 million for severance and employee-related costs and $0.4 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Restructuring initiatives include cash payments of $3.5 million for severance and employee-related costs and $1.3 million for content impairments and other exit costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024.































































































































































AMC NETWORKS INC.




SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA




(in thousands, except per share amounts)




(unaudited)




Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


Income from operations before income taxes

Income tax expense

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders

Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders


Reported Results (GAAP)



(1)

$

38,635


$

(15,336

)


$

(4,104

)


$

19,195


$

0.34

Adjustments:









Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

7,795


(1,895
)


(359
)


5,541


0.10

Restructuring and other related charges

4,790


(302
)







4,488


0.08

Impairment and other charges





















Loss on extinguishment of debt, net






















Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

$

51,220


$

(17,533

)


$

(4,463

)


$

29,224


$

0.52


(1) Includes the required adjustment for interest expense associated with the convertible debt.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


Income from operations before income taxes

Income tax expense

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders

Diluted EPS attributable to AMC Networks' stockholders


Reported Results (GAAP)

$

81,032


$

(23,649

)


$

(11,580

)


$

45,803


$

1.03

Adjustments:









Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

8,556


(1,873
)


(962
)


5,721


0.13

Restructuring and other related charges





















Impairment and other charges





















Loss on extinguishment of debt, net






















Adjusted Results (Non-GAAP)

$

89,588


$

(25,522

)


$

(12,542

)


$

51,524


$

1.16





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

