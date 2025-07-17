AMC Networks Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results on August 8

AMC Networks will hold a conference call on August 8, 2025, to discuss Q2 results, webcast available.
AMC Networks Inc. will hold a conference call on August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, with a press release to be issued before the market opens. The call will be available via live webcast on the company's investor website, and those wishing to join by phone need to pre-register for dial-in details. Replays of the call will be accessible online shortly after its conclusion. AMC Networks encompasses a wide array of popular television and film content through various brands and streaming services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder, in addition to operating cable networks and an in-house studio.
FAQ
When is the AMC Networks second quarter 2025 conference call?
The conference call for the second quarter 2025 results is on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
How can I listen to the AMC Networks conference call?
You can listen to the conference call live on the company’s website at investors.amcnetworks.com.
What do I need to join the conference call by phone?
You must pre-register to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode for the phone call.
Will there be a replay of the conference call?
Yes, an internet replay will be available on the AMC Networks website approximately two hours after the call ends.
What services does AMC Networks provide?
AMC Networks offers streaming services, cable networks, film distribution, and operates its own production studio.
$AMCX Insider Trading Activity
$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.
$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWWM, INC. added 1,156,267 shares (+74.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,955,116
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 819,304 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,636,811
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 436,739 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,004,764
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 414,710 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,853,204
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 395,415 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,720,455
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 346,922 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,386,823
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 315,787 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,172,614
$AMCX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/17/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025
$AMCX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexia Quadrani from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 05/12/2025
- Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.5 on 05/12/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.0 on 04/17/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 04/15/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.
The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at
investors.amcnetworks.com
.
To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at
investors.amcnetworks.com
under the heading “Events and Presentations.”
Internet replays will be available at
investors.amcnetworks.com
approximately two hours after the call ends.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert
Georgia Juvelis
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com
georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com
