AMC Networks Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results on August 8

AMC Networks will hold a conference call on August 8, 2025, to discuss Q2 results, webcast available.

AMC Networks Inc. will hold a conference call on August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, with a press release to be issued before the market opens. The call will be available via live webcast on the company's investor website, and those wishing to join by phone need to pre-register for dial-in details. Replays of the call will be accessible online shortly after its conclusion. AMC Networks encompasses a wide array of popular television and film content through various brands and streaming services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder, in addition to operating cable networks and an in-house studio.

None

None

None

None

FAQ

When is the AMC Networks second quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call for the second quarter 2025 results is on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the AMC Networks conference call?

You can listen to the conference call live on the company’s website at investors.amcnetworks.com.

What do I need to join the conference call by phone?

You must pre-register to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode for the phone call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an internet replay will be available on the AMC Networks website approximately two hours after the call ends.

What services does AMC Networks provide?

AMC Networks offers streaming services, cable networks, film distribution, and operates its own production studio.

$AMCX Insider Trading Activity

$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.

$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/17/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

$AMCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexia Quadrani from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thomas Yeh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.5 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter 2025 on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.





The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at



investors.amcnetworks.com



.





To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at



investors.amcnetworks.com



under the heading “Events and Presentations.”





Internet replays will be available at



investors.amcnetworks.com



approximately two hours after the call ends.









About AMC Networks









AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.









Contacts















Investor Relations













Corporate Communications











Nicholas Seibert









Georgia Juvelis









nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com









georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com







