AMC Networks Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Results

AMC Networks will discuss Q1 2025 results on May 9, 2025, via conference call and webcast. Pre-registration required.

AMC Networks Inc. will hold a conference call on May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, which will be announced in a press release before the market opens. Interested participants can access the call via a live webcast on the company's website or by telephone after pre-registering for the necessary dial-in number and passcode. A replay of the call will be available two hours after its conclusion. AMC Networks, known for its diverse portfolio of streaming services and cable networks, creates and distributes acclaimed TV shows and films and manages notable franchises such as The Walking Dead Universe.

Potential Positives

AMC Networks will report its first quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with investors.

The forthcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors to discuss the company's performance and future direction directly with management.

The availability of internet replays allows broader accessibility for investors and stakeholders unable to attend the live call, enhancing communication efforts.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or specific information about the first quarter 2025 performance, which may lead to concerns about the company's current financial health.



The need for pre-registration to access the conference call may limit participation from interested investors and analysts, potentially impacting transparency and communication with stakeholders.



There is no mention of any growth initiatives or strategic plans in the release, which might raise questions about the company's future direction and competitiveness in the market.

FAQ

When is the AMC Networks Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the call by pre-registering for the dial-in number and passcode at investors.amcnetworks.com.

Where can I find the press release for the Q1 results?

The press release will be issued before the market opens on May 9, 2025, at investors.amcnetworks.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, internet replays will be available at investors.amcnetworks.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

What services does AMC Networks provide?

AMC Networks provides streaming services, cable networks, film distribution, and operates AMC Studios and international programming.

$AMCX Insider Trading Activity

$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.

$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/11/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$AMCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AMCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $11.0 on 10/21/2024

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.





The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at



investors.amcnetworks.com



.





To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at



investors.amcnetworks.com



under the heading “Events and Presentations.”





Internet replays will be available at



investors.amcnetworks.com



approximately two hours after the call ends.









About AMC Networks









AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.









