AMC Networks Inc. Announces $400 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

AMC Networks plans to offer $400 million in senior secured notes, intending to fund a tender offer and repay corporate debt.

AMC Networks Inc. announced its plan to offer $400 million in senior secured notes due 2032 in a private offering, which will be guaranteed by its domestic subsidiaries. The proceeds will primarily be used to fund a tender offer to purchase up to $450 million of its existing senior notes due 2029, along with covering related costs and repaying other debts. The offering will be made in accordance with exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, targeting qualified institutional buyers. AMC Networks, known for its diverse portfolio of streaming services and cable networks, emphasized that this press release is not an offer to sell securities and that investors should be aware of the risks associated with forward-looking statements presented.

AMC Networks is raising $400 million through a private offering of senior secured notes, which suggests confidence in securing funding for its financial strategies.

The proceeds are intended to be used for purchasing outstanding senior notes and repaying corporate indebtedness, indicating proactive management of the Company's financial liabilities.

The engagement in a tender offer to purchase up to $450 million of its own outstanding senior notes demonstrates a commitment to strengthening the balance sheet and potentially reducing interest expenses.

The company is attempting to raise $400 million through a private offering of notes, indicating a potential need for capital that may suggest financial instability or concerns about liquidity.

The use of proceeds to repurchase outstanding senior notes and repay corporate indebtedness may reflect a strategy to manage existing financial obligations rather than support growth or expansion, which could be perceived negatively by investors.

The offering of the Notes is subject to market conditions, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to secure favorable terms given existing market conditions or perceptions of financial health.

What is the amount of senior secured notes AMC Networks plans to offer?

AMC Networks intends to offer $400 million in senior secured notes due 2032.

What will the proceeds from the notes offering be used for?

The proceeds will fund a tender offer, pay related expenses, and repurchase other corporate debt.

Who can purchase the senior secured notes?

The notes are offered only to qualified institutional buyers and certain international investors under Regulation S.

Are the senior secured notes registered under the Securities Act?

No, the notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state laws.

What is AMC Networks known for?

AMC Networks is known for producing acclaimed TV series, films, and operating popular streaming services and cable networks.

$AMCX Insider Trading Activity

$AMCX insiders have traded $AMCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 175,178 shares for an estimated $1,216,237.

$AMCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $AMCX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: AMCX) (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) in a private offering.





The Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed, on a joint and several basis, by each of AMC Networks’ existing and future domestic subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions, on a senior secured basis.





AMC Networks expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand or other immediately available funds, to (i) fund its tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029, (ii) pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes and the Tender Offer, and (iii) repurchase or repay other corporate indebtedness.





AMC Networks is offering the Notes (and the related guarantees) pursuant to an exemption under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The initial purchasers of the Notes will offer the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or outside the United States to certain persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws. Therefore, the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, any United States person unless the offer or sale would qualify for a registration exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a notice of redemption for any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About AMC Networks Inc.







AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels Independent Film Company and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.







This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the timing, terms and completion of the offering of the Notes, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes and the timing, terms and completion of the Tender Offer. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industries in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.









