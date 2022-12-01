US Markets
AMCX

AMC Networks expects to incur up to $475 mln in restructuring charge

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 01, 2022 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Adds detail on staff cuts, background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc AMCX.O Thursday estimated it would incur $350 to $475 million in pre-tax charges related to its restructuring plan announced on Nov. 28, according to a regulatory filing.

The media company behind such hits as "The Walking Dead" and the Anne Rice catalog, said it would cut about 20% of its U.S. workforce as it adjusts to the declining number of cable subscribers and a cooling economy.

Christina Spade, who served as CEO since September, stepped down this week.

Cord cutting and a gloomy advertising market have weighed on the company's business, with shares down 42% year to date.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft and Stephen Coates)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.