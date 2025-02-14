AMC NETWORKS Earnings Results: $AMCX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMC NETWORKS ($AMCX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $599,310,000, missing estimates of $621,627,096 by $-22,317,096.
AMC NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of AMC NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 10,200,388 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,641,371
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,356,458 shares (+301.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,787,620
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,280,959 shares (+528.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,131,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,248,571 shares (+333.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,360,852
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 781,021 shares (+170.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,787,072
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 733,628 shares (+259.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,375,227
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 465,107 shares (+185.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,041,779
