AMC Networks Commences $450 Mln Tender Offer For 4.25% Senior Notes Due 2029

June 17, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) announced Tuesday that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.25% Senior Notes due 2029.

The company said it plans to fund the Offer, including accrued interest and fees and expenses payable in connection with the Offer, with the net proceeds from its proposed offering of its senior secured notes due 2032 and cash on hand or other immediately available funds.

The Offer will expire on July 17, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company.

