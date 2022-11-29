AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Resigns - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), an entertainment firm, Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade has stepped down from her role.

The Board of Directors is currently finalizing a replacement, with an announcement to follow.

AMC Networks Chairman James Dolan said, "We thank Christina for her contributions to the company in her CEO role and her earlier CFO role, and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

AMC in August had appointed Spade, who was then Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as CEO with effect from September 9.

Spade succeeded Matt Blank, who was serving on interim basis since last September, following the resignation of previous chief executive Josh Sapan.

Spade joined AMC Networks as Executive Vice President, CFO in January 2021, and was soon promoted to a new dual role of COO and CFO in November 2021.

