AMC Networks (AMCX) Surges: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company — as the stock is now down 25.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained stable over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AMC Networks. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AMC Networks currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector is Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc SBGI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

