AMC Networks (AMCX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.10, changing hands as high as $26.37 per share. AMC Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $42.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.36.

