AMC Networks (AMCX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AMC Networks (AMCX) reported $596.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.9%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $2.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.82 million, representing a surprise of -1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Networks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Domestic Operations : $524.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $527.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

: $524.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $527.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : -$3.37 million compared to the -$2.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.9% year over year.

: -$3.37 million compared to the -$2.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.9% year over year. Revenues- International and Other : $75.61 million compared to the $78.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year.

: $75.61 million compared to the $78.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations : $162.32 million versus $175.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $162.32 million versus $175.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Inter-segment eliminations : -$26.60 million versus -$23.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$26.60 million versus -$23.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other: $13.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.92 million.

Shares of AMC Networks have returned +25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

