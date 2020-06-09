US Markets
AMC

AMC misses revenue estimates as COVID-19 shutters movie theaters

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc reported its first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company reels under the closure of its movie theaters due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

June 9 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N reported its first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as the company reels under the closure of its movie theaters due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The company said it expects to fully reopen its theaters globally in July, including in its two largest markets, the United States and UK.

Total revenue for the world's largest movie theater operator fell 21.6% to $941.5 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $951.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular