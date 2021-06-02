AMC makes its own meme movie

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s hard to keep up with the plot twists. AMC Entertainment, the movie theater chain that wasn’t far from collapsing last year, is now worth nearly $30 billion after its stock surged again on Wednesday, almost doubling as of 1:30 p.m. ET and bringing the year-to-date gain to around 3,000%.

In part, it’s an overshoot after the dire lockdown situation last year. But AMC has also become a social media-fueled meme stock in the GameStop tradition. The company just took full advantage https://investor.amctheatres.com/newsroom/news-details/2021/AMC-Entertainment-Holdings-Inc.-Raises-230.5-Million-of-New-Equity-From-Mudrick-Capital/default.aspx, raising more than $230 million from hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management at a small premium to Friday’s closing stock price. In a move worthy of Warren Buffett on steroids, Mudrick had already sold its shares at a profit by Tuesday, the same day AMC announced the investment.

AMC is playing to its meme audience in other ways, too. On Wednesday it set about communicating more directly https://investor.amctheatres.com/newsroom/news-details/2021/AMC-Entertainment-Holdings-Inc.-Unveils-All-New-Communication-Initiative-to-Engage-Directly-With-Its-Sizable-Retail-Shareholder-Base-Through-the-Launch-of-AMC-Investor-Connect/default.aspx with retail shareholders numbering more than 3 million. The initial incentive, fittingly for AMC share-price watchers, is free popcorn. (By Richard Beales)

