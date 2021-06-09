AMC Insiders are Selling: Should You?

(0:45) - What Should You Do With Your Meme Stock Gains?

(6:25) - Insider Buying and Selling: What It All Means For Your Portfolio

(22:45) - Big Takeaways From The Current Insider Activity

(28:00) - Episode Roundup: AMC, GME, BBBY, EXPR, WEN, BGS

Welcome to Episode #274 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about the latest Reddit/WSB trades, including the AMC Entertainment AMC frenzy.

AMC shares are up over 2400% year-to-date and have gained over 400% in the last month as Reddit traders have pushed the stock ever higher.

A lot of investors and traders are sitting on big gains which begs the question: should you sell?

The Insiders are Selling at AMC

The corporate insiders can be an important signal about what is going on behind the scenes at a company. When they buy, it can send a powerful signal that good things are going on at the company.

But what about when they sell?

At AMC, 8 corporate insiders including directors, the Chief Content Officer, the Chief HR Officer, the EVP of US operations, the SVP of Development and International and the Chief Marketing Officer have sold shares since May 28, 2021.

Most sold after the recent surge in the stock sent it to new 52-week highs in June.

Is this selling sending a signal?

Insider Selling in Other Reddit Stocks

Anyone can look on SEC.gov to see what the insiders are buying and selling.

With all the selling going on in AMC, are the insiders doing the same in the other hot Reddit stocks including GameStop GME, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, and Express EXPR?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out if the insider behavior is a tip-off to investors debating whether they should sell or hold the Reddit stocks.

