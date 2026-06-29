AMC Global Media (AMCX) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

AMC Global Media AMCX shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.

AMCX shares are benefitting from streaming revenue growth, improving advertising trends, continued debt reduction and renewed leadership stability following the June 2026 CFO appointment.

This owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -101.5%. Revenues are expected to be $562.7 million, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AMC Global Media, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AMCX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AMC Global Media is part of the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. BATRA, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $56.51. BATRA has returned 3.2% in the past month.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.42. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.7%. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.