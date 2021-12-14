US Markets
AMC

AMC, GameStop short sellers make comeback as meme stocks buckle

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Shares of AMC Entertainment swung between gains and losses on Tuesday, after a sharp decline this month helped short sellers gain more than $1 billion on their bearish bets against the stock.

GameStop short-sellers have made $330 million since the start of the month but are still down a net $11.78 billion year-to-date, Ortex data showed. AMC and GameStop are up around 1,000% and 600% in the year to date, respectively.

After several years of strong stock market returns, some investors are "getting a little worried about 2022 and thinking we're not going to have as great of a year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

GameStop posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss last week, while top executives at AMC reported large stake sales, shaking some investors' faith in the stocks.

