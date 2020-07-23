US Markets
AMC further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters to mid to late August

Ayanti Bera Reuters
July 23 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet".

The company had earlier delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30.

