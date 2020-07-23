AMC further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters to mid to late August

Corrects to Thursday from Monday in first paragraph

July 23 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet".

The company had earlier delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.