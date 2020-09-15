US Markets
AMCX

AMC finance head to join SiriusXM as CFO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc's AMCX.O financial chief Sean Sullivan will join SiriusXM Holdings Inc SIRI.O as Chief Financial Officer on Oct. 26, the satellite radio company said on Tuesday.

