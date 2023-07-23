News & Insights

US Markets
AMC

AMC files revised stock conversion settlement proposal in Delaware court

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 23, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

July 23 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment's AMC.N chief executive officer on Sunday said the company filed a revised petition for a stock conversion plan that would allow the company to issue more shares.

"Yesterday we along with the plaintiffs, filed with the Delaware Court, a modification of the legal release surrounding the settlement of the Delaware litigation in an effort to address the Court's voiced concern," AMC CEO Adam Aaron said in a letter to investors.

He emphasized raising capital for the company's survival and said "to protect AMC's shareholder value over the long term, we MUST be able to raise equity capital."

Aaron also mentioned that in a March 14 special election a majority of the AMC common shareholders and preferred shareholders supported his views on the stock conversion.

Delaware Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn on Friday denied approval as the deal would also settle potential claims by preferred shareholders who were not represented in the lawsuit.

The settlement had received more than 2,800 objections from shareholders.

The company was sued in February for allegedly rigging a shareholder vote that would allow AMC to convert preferred stock to common stock and issue hundreds of millions of new shares.

The settlement's backers want Zurn to weigh the new version of the deal without seeking additional comment from AMC shareholders, according to a Bloomberg news report.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.