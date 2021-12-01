AMC Experiences Its Second Busiest Ticket Sales Day For A Single Movie

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres (AMC), the largest movie theatre chain in the U.S., announced that it recorded the second busiest ticket sales for a single movie in its history after it opened bookings for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday, November 29.

AMC said it was also the single busiest ticket sales day since AMC reopened its theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. AMC's sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home came within 1.5% of the all-time single day record, set by Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Tickets for the highly anticipated movie went on sale at 12:01am on Monday, November 29, but the AMC Theatres app crashed right away after several fans rushed to book their tickets as well as grab an exclusive NFT offer that was available.

Sony Pictures in collaboration with AMC offered members of AMC Theatres' Stubs Premiere & A-List and Investor Connect, an exclusive Spider-Man NFT with an opening day advance ticket purchase or reservation. Only the first 86,000 people who reserve their tickets were to receive the NFT.

"Our #AMCFirstEverNFT with @SonyPictures and Spider-Man: No Way Home caused AMC's online ticketing traffic Sunday night/Monday morning to soar, to the highest ever in AMC's entire history. Oh did we sell tickets! But we are sorry wait times got long with the unprecedented volumes," CEO Adam Aron tweeted.

The Spider-Man NFT will be available to be redeemed at a dedicated site operated by WAX. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theatres on December 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.