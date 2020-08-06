AMC expects all its international theaters to reopen in three weeks

Aug 6 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next two to three weeks.

The company expects to resume operations in about two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters later this month.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

