AMC expects all its international theaters to reopen in three weeks

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it expects all its international theaters to resume operations in the next two to three weeks.

The company expects to resume operations in about two-thirds or more of its U.S. theaters later this month.

