AMC Entertainment: Who Owns AMC Stock?

Shares of theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have soared lately following the recent momentum in meme stocks. Since May 10, AMC shares have zoomed over 66%. Such share price gains massively benefit the owners of the stock, bringing us to the important question: Who actually owns AMC Entertainment Stock?

As per TipRanks’ Ownership tool, Corporate Insiders own 74.07% of AMC shares. They are followed by Other Institutional Investors at 12.61%, Mutual Funds at 8.33%, and Public companies and Individual Investors at 4.99%.

Diving Deeper into AMC’s Largest Stockholders

The Insiders (including the companies/funds having more than 10% stake) are the majority owners of AMC stock. Of these, the highest number of shares (93,911,906) is held by hedge fund Antara Capital LLP, reflecting a 31.8% ownership of the company.

The second largest holder is Beijing Wanda Culture Industry Group Co. Ltd, having 75,826,927 shares of AMC, reflecting a 25.6% stake.

Next comes Wanda America Entertainment, Inc. with a 10.3% stake, having 30,455,290 shares of the theatre chain. Finally, investment management firm Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. holds 12,684,548 shares of AMC.

These insiders together hold as much as 72% of AMC and the rest is owned by other corporate insiders.

What Is the Future of AMC Stock?

Analysts are cautious about AMC’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, AMC stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on four Hold and three Sell ratings. The average AMC Entertainment price target of $4.68 implies 3.3% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides AMC ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

Disclosure

