AMC Entertainment unveils "GO Plan" for theater upgrades, Deadline reports

November 07, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

AMC Entertainment (AMC) revealed its “GO Plan”, short for “go on offense”, which is a set of major upgrades to seating, projection and auditoriums during the next few years, Deadline’s Dade Hayes reports, citing comments CEO Adam Aron made during the quarterly conference call. Aron predicted the plan, which is set to be announced in a press release, would “generate attractive shareholder returns” and help differentiate AMC in the theater sector and he suggested that, depending on the timing of the renovations, costs likely would run into the hundreds of millions.

