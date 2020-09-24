US Markets
AMC Entertainment to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise funds

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Sept 24 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise capital as the movie theater operator reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

