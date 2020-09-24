AMC Entertainment to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise funds
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise capital as the movie theater operator reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL3N2GL31P
Sept 24 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Thursday it has reached a deal with some banks to sell up to 15 mln shares to raise capital as the movie theater operator reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAMC
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban