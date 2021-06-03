Markets
AMC Entertainment To Sell Up To 11.55 Mln Class A Common Stock

(RTTNews) - American movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) intends to sell about 11.55 million shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, through an at-the-market offering program.

The Company said it plans to use the net proceeds, if any, from the sale of the Common Stock for general corporate purposes, including acquisition of theatre assets, capital expenditures and other investments.

The Company said it filed a prospectus supplement, dated June 3, 2021, to the prospectus, dated April 27, 2021, with the SEC in connection with the offer and sale of the Common Stock.

