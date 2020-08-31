AMC Entertainment To Sell Baltic Region Theatre Locations For About $77 Mln

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) agreed to sell nine theatre locations in the Baltic region --Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia -- for 65 million euros or about $77 million.

AMC will receive about half of the sale proceeds on signing and the balance upon closing in each country after antitrust resolution in the coming months.

The company said it looks forward to offering a full slate of new and entertaining film product to further drive attendance over the remainder of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.