US Markets
AMC

AMC Entertainment to receive $100 mln from Mudrick Capital

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Friday it would issue shares to investment firm Mudrick Capital Management LP for a $100 million investment as it looks to prop up its finances to stave off a possible bankruptcy.

Adds details on liquidity

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N said on Friday it would issue shares to investment firm Mudrick Capital Management LP for a $100 million investment as it looks to prop up its finances to stave off a possible bankruptcy.

AMC's shares fell 6% in premarket trading.

The company said it would need at least $750 million of additional liquidity to fund its cash requirements through next year. (https://bit.ly/3m9zFNS)

The company estimated its cash and cash equivalents amounted to about $320 million at Nov. 30, and in the absence of additional liquidity it anticipates its existing cash resources will be depleted during January next year.

"We are in discussions regarding potential financing alternatives for our international businesses, relying on permitted borrowing capacity under our £100 million European credit facility", AMC said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular